Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Storm debris drop-off centers to open for Harford Co. residents

F29qKgBXwAE-PsE.jpeg
Manny Locke Jr.
F29qKgBXwAE-PsE.jpeg
Posted at 10:49 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 22:49:15-04

HARFORD COUNTY — Harford County residents will be able to throw out any debris from Monday's storm at six different locations across the county.

It's free for residents to unload and drop off any tree branches or natural debris in the dumpsters.

The drop-off locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from August 9 through August 13.

Those dropping off debris will have to provide proof of residency. Each item dropped off cannot exceed 6 feet by 12 inches in diameter.

Locations will not accept household items or construction debris. Instead, all commercial companies should go to the Harford Waste Disposal Center Yard Trim Drop Off Facility at 3139 Scarboro Road in Street.

Drop-off locations:

  • Edgewood/Joppa: District A
    • Cunion Field
      1702 Trimble Road, Edgewood, MD 21040
  • Fallston: District B
    • Fallston Recreation Complex
      1707 Fallston Road, Fallston, MD 21047
  • Bel Air: District C
    • Tollgate Yard Trim Acceptance Facility
      703 N Tollgate Road,
      Bel Air, MD 21014
  • Jarrettsville/Street/Northern Harford County: District D
    • Harford Mulch and Compost Facility
      3139 Scarboro Road, Street, MD 21154
  • Churchville/Aberdeen: District E
    • Churchville Recreation Complex
      3023 Level Road, Churchville, MD 21028
  • Havre De Grace: District F
    • Chapel Road Park
      2029 Chapel Road, Havre De Grace, MD 21078
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices