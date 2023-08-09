Storm debris drop-off centers to open for Harford Co. residents

HARFORD COUNTY — Harford County residents will be able to throw out any debris from Monday's storm at six different locations across the county.

It's free for residents to unload and drop off any tree branches or natural debris in the dumpsters.

The drop-off locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from August 9 through August 13.

Those dropping off debris will have to provide proof of residency. Each item dropped off cannot exceed 6 feet by 12 inches in diameter.

Locations will not accept household items or construction debris. Instead, all commercial companies should go to the Harford Waste Disposal Center Yard Trim Drop Off Facility at 3139 Scarboro Road in Street.

Drop-off locations:

