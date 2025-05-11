BALTIMORE — Motherhood is the special tie that binds these women together.

Cassandra Ferguson, a Harford County mother and grandmother, invited them to share their stories and a special message to their children. It led to the books ‘Dear Daughter: Pearls of Wisdom to Pass Down Through Generations’ and the newly released ‘My Son: Don’t Forget My Teachings.’

“We decided on doing a book around the conversations we had with our daughters,” Ferguson says. “And with ‘My Son,’ it talks about in Proverbs 3: ‘Son, do not forget the teaching of your mother.’”

VIDEO: Stories from moms to their daughters and sons Stories from moms to their daughters and sons

We caught up with them at the mother-daughter-owned Hannah’s Café in Towson, where they chatted about the lessons they share with their children.

“Know your value,” Ferguson says. “Know your value! Yes! Right! Know your value,” the women chimed in.

Tracey Ross’ chapter in ‘My Son’ resonates with those who have lost children. Her son, Harry, died while playing football almost 15 years ago. He was 25.

“Even when I am at home with Jesus,” Ross says, “that if somebody was to pick up this ‘My Son’ book, and they read chapter two, ‘Always above and never beneath,’ they will get a glimpse of who Harry Lamont Lundy Jr. is and was.”

The books are love letters to children and mothers, too. We asked each mom to read an excerpt from her chapter.

“Along with being mothers and wives, we have daily routines, the 9 to 5, successful businesses, and responsibilities as church and community leaders,” Ferguson read. “We often lose track of the moments.”

“The world says, ‘Watch your back,’ and mothers say, ‘Trust God,’” reads Valencia Hardy, author in ‘My Son.’ “It's impossible to control every situation our children encounter. We can only try our best to impart to them what we believe will shape them into being their best.”

“When it's your time, do not be afraid to shine your light for the world to see,” reads Stacey A. Johnson, author in ‘Dear Daughter.’ “Yet, there will be times when you are not seen. It's okay to be in the background. Never doubt your potential, and don't allow yourself to give up.”

“He not only learned the instructions I imparted into him, but he also lived by it,” Ross reads.

Sentiments that are heartfelt by other moms, too,

“I want you to know how proud I am, opening up your dream, Hannah's Café,” says Sue Seidman to her daughter, Hannah. “Every day you amaze me. Love, Mom.”

“I love you, Mom,” Hannah replies, giving her mom a kiss on the cheek.

