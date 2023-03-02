Police: Stolen vehicle chase ends in Pennsylvania; 3 minors arrested

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A police chase that started in Baltimore County and ended in Pennsylvania led to the arrest of three juveniles.

Around 5:19 p.m., on February 28, Troopers from the Pennsylvania York Station were notified by Baltimore County Sheriff's Office that a stolen vehicle was seen traveling north on I-83 toward the MD/PA line.

After positioning himself at the state line, a Trooper saw the vehicle going north. The pursuit continued north until vehicle it exited at Leader Heights Exit (Exit 14).

A short while later, the vehicle came to a stop in a nearby field and all three occupants of the car fled on foot.

All occupants were detained by Troopers and they were all found to be in possession of marijuana.

Police say they were all minors and they were taken back to PSP York Station where they were identified and released into the custody of their parents.

Charges for fleeing and eluding, drug possession, and receiving stolen property will be filed against them.