Stock the School drive preview

Back to school means kids need school supplies, but many can't afford a backpack or the stuff that goes in it.

Groups like the Student Support Network help with that.

They say more than 65% of students in Baltimore County live below the poverty line.

The group offers everything in the essentials bin, from pencils and earbuds to home essentials like shampoo and deodorant, for free.

Executive director Wendy Stringfellow says there are several items they're looking for.

“We need spiral-bound notebooks. We need composition books. We need colored pencils, pens and glue sticks, calculators to help students succeed,” says Stringfellow.

We're helping the student support network and other groups fill their shelves.

Be sure to stop by the"Stock the School" drive page on our website.

There you will find a list of supplies we're collecting, like pencils, scissors, notebooks, and backpacks.

Drop them off at our station at 6400 York Road.

And we're throwing a collection event next Wednesday at the station as well.

It's a partnership Stringfellow says is a huge help to students around our area.

“You are amplifying the message that supporting students and teachers as we get ready to start the school year and getting supplies to the teachers and the students that teachers are paying for out of their pocket and students who are experiencing poverty and or homelessness don't have the money to buy,” Stringfellow stated.