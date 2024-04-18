Stew Smith trains the best to be excellent

SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Finishing a 5K, running a marathon, or sometimes just simply getting off the couch is no easy task.

Will pushing your body to the limit ever be easy? No. But, there's a way to create a body that is capable and ready for any challenge that life has to offer by training with the best.

Meet former Navy Seal Stew Smith. According to his birth certificate, he's 40.

However, he has the body of a 23-year-old who gives back by making sure we have top-notch heroes for the present and future.

At 6 a.m. every day, six days a week, this former Navy Seal is training the next generation of service members.

Marines, seals, police officers, and firefighters all come out to the B&A Trail in Severna Park to train to take their military careers to the next level.



If you're interested in training with the one and only Stew Smith, click here.