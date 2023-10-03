Stevenson University Owings Mills campus shelter-in-place lifted, police investigate reported assault

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County Police responded to reports of an assault at Stevenson University Owings Mills campus Monday evening.

Just after 6:03 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Campus Circle for an assault with injury report. Students were told to shelter in place.

Officials also confirmed it is not an active shooter situation.

The shelter in place was lifted shortly after.

Police believe that the assault was targeted, according to a BCPD spokesperson.

Residents in the area can expect police presence as the incident is under investigation.