Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Stevenson University Owings Mills campus shelter-in-place lifted, police investigate reported assault

Baltimore County Police (NEW)
WMAR/Chris Verri
Baltimore County Police (NEW)
Posted at 8:05 PM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 21:43:18-04

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County Police responded to reports of an assault at Stevenson University Owings Mills campus Monday evening.

Just after 6:03 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Campus Circle for an assault with injury report. Students were told to shelter in place.

Officials also confirmed it is not an active shooter situation.

The shelter in place was lifted shortly after.

Police believe that the assault was targeted, according to a BCPD spokesperson.

Residents in the area can expect police presence as the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices