Steve Bisciotti's investment firm reported to buy major food company for $4B

John Harbaugh with Steve Bisciotti
Julio Cortez/AP
Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, right, and head coach John Harbaugh look on as quarterback Lamar Jackson speaks to reporters during the team's NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 10:44 AM, Oct 23, 2023
BALTIMORE — An investment firm launched by Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and his cousin recently agreed to buy a major Chicago food company - and it's one of the biggest such deals to be carried out by a family office, according to a report by Reuters.

The investment firm, called Redwood, is paying $4 billion to take over a food ingredient company called Newly Weds Foods, said Reuters.

Newly Weds Foods is "the premier global purveyor of customized breaders, batters, seasonings, sauces, and functional ingredients," according to its website.

Redwood is a company that Bisciotti and cousin Jim Davis created to invest in everything from retirement communities to propane distribution, reported Forbes. Davis and Bisciotti, both billionaires, founded Allegis, the nation's largest staffing company.

