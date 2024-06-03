Stepping Stone Museum storage barn went up in smoke along with a piece of Md

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — A piece of Maryland’s history just went up in smoke. The storage barn at the Stepping Stone Museum in Harford County burned to the ground on Sunday afternoon.

No lives were lost. Although it’s possible that a number of irreplaceable artifacts that were a part of the museum's mission to preserve the history of Harve de Grace were.



The office of the State Fire Marshal says, “The price of the historic artifacts could not be assessed at this time.” What is certain is that authorities say the stepping stone took a $200,000 hit from the loss of the barn alone. It was not only used for storage but for exhibits as well.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.