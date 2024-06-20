Step into the time machine for the Carr's Beach Juneteenth Reunion

ANNAPOLIS — A Carr’s Beach Reunion concert was thrown today to headline a series of events celebrating Juneteenth in Annapolis. The reunion included a free concert, vendors, and food trucks.

During Jim Crow, black people couldn't go to many public and private beaches. As a result, Carr’s Beach, a historical beach in Anne Arundel County, also known as “The Beach,” became a safe haven for black people.

On the weekends, the spot was a stage for some of the most famous black performers of the time. It was seen as a vital stop on the “Chitlin Circuit.”

Carr’s Beach.com states that “stars such as Little Richard, James Brown, Lloyd Price, Etta James, The Shirelles, The Coasters, and The Drifters” all performed on the sand.

Beyond the stage, Carr’s was a space for daily black life. Church picnics, day camps, and more were held there.