Steering wheel lock giveaway Friday for Hyundai owners in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police plan to give out a tool to help Hyundai owners protect their cars.

The Police Department said it plans to host its second pop-up event to give out steering wheel locks on Friday, April 21.

The event will be at the Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 2 - Randallstown Substation.

The drive-thru event starts at 9 a.m. and runs until supplies last.

Only people with cars that require keys to turn the ignition will get the lock.

It comes after a spike in thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars, as part of a TikTok trend.

Hyundai is also offering a software update to combat the vulnerability allowing people to hijack the cars.

Police said people in the county can also go to the Hyundai websiteand enter their VIN to see if they are eligible for the anti-theft software upgrade.

All of the nearly 4 million vehicles involved will be eligible to receive the upgrade.

· 2018-2022 Accent

· 2011-2022 Elantra

· 2013-2020 Elantra GT

· 2018-2022 Kona

· 2013-2022 Santa Fe

· 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

· 2019 Santa Fe XL

· 2011-2019 Sonata

· 2011-2022 Tucson

· 2012-2017, 2019-2021 Veloster

· 2020-2021 Venue

· 2013-2014 Genesis Coupe

· 2020-2021 Palisade