Stealing from the mouths of pups

NORTH EAST, Md. — People may come to Timeless Body Arts in North East for a tattoo, fine body jewelry or even a piercing, one man left there a thief.

“It wouldn’t make any sense like stealing from something that’s just for the animals,” said C.K. Kevin, a manager at a nearby business, “Come on, brother, like why?’

Perhaps it was the cash he saw in the see-through collection box for House of Hope Animal Rescue—-a nonprofit raising money to foster dogs from high-kill shelters in the South.

350 dollars, which would have gone to help transport, feed and provide medical care for the disadvantaged animals.

“Luckily, the business had very good surveillance video and we were able to get a good picture of the suspect,” said Maryland State Police TFC Trevor Roland.

After posting the pictures on social media, someone helped identify the suspect as 38-year-old Brett Hickey who remains at large.

Hickey is apparently no stranger to police and we’re told he has a lengthy record and he’s also already wanted on a number of open warrants including one for theft here in Cecil County.

And while one theft may be no different from another in the eyes of the law, the court of public opinion has little empathy for those who would prey upon people with big hearts and needy dogs.

“It definitely puts the community in a little bit more of an uproar,” said TFC Roland, “because you’re taking from a cause that’s 100 percent volunteer and uses the money to home sheltered animals.”

If you have any information, which could help police locate the suspect, you can call the North East Barrack at 410-996-7800.