State's Attorney Office, BCPSS team up to hold Creative Justice Art Contest

BALTIMORE — In an effort to encourage young people to express themselves, the State's Attorney Office and Baltimore City Public Schools are holding a competition.

The Creative Justice art contest will ask students to bring creativity, originality, and relevance to the creative justice theme with their art pieces.

Entries can use any art medium, but they must be submitted in JPEG or PNG format.

The contest began on September 7 and will run through Tuesday, November 12.

State's Attorney Bates will show the contest winners' artwork on the 9th floor of the State's Attorney's Office.

"Our city has some of the most talented students in the country who are hungry and eager for the opportunity to showcase their skills," said State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates. "It is my privilege to host this contest and to have our young people's work displayed in the Office of the State's Attorney for all to enjoy."

“We are excited that our students will have an opportunity to showcase their artistic talents and skill for a worthy cause,” said Sonja Brookins Santelises, chief executive officer of City Schools. “We are thankful for this partnership with the State’s Attorney. This is an excellent opportunity that will excite and energize our young people, allowing them to share their visions throughout the community.”

For more information on the contest, click here.