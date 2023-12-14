State's Attorney Ivan Bates releases legislative priorities

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Less than a month before lawmakers convene for the 2024 legislative session, Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates is pushing lawmakers to come up with a number of changes.

Bates partnered with Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy and broke their priorities into four parts.

"We spent a lot of time over the spring summer and the fall talking to members of the judiciary in the senate trying to have as much dialogue, so I think there's an appetite for change," said Bates.

Priority One deals with criminal organizations that bates says are evolving from traditional gangs.

It also includes creating a state domestic violence registry, designating sacred places where penalties for committing crimes would be enhanced and increasing the time law enforcement can be charged with a misdemeanor for misconduct in office.

"Car thefts have gone through the roof in Baltimore City, unfortunately, and we're seeing more young people with guns and more young people commit violence so we want to say let's hold people accountable," said Bates.

Bates has several priorities that address juvenile crime.

He wants to see attorney's required to consult their juvenile clients in person when they're in custody, interrogated or charged.

He thinks it will protect young people.

"We want to make sure that child is treated as a child and protected from some of the individuals that would prey on them because of the laws," said Bates.

He also wants to increase the probationary period for young people who are caught with a gun, steal a car or commit a violent felony and require the department of juvenile services to alert the court system if a juvenile violates house arrest.

We reached out to several lawmakers for their opinions on the legislative priorities, none have gotten back to us.