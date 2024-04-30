State's Attorney Ivan Bates has a 23-page plan for making Charm City safer

BALTIMORE — State’s Attorney Ivan Bates dropped a 23-page plan for making Charm City safer today.

The spine of it deals with five pillars - fairness, accountability, collaboration, technology-driven initiatives, and setting the standard.

He says he wants to be “smarter on crime.” What does this look like?

For starters, low-level crimes will be treated as just that, low-level. In his vision, these types of offenses don’t deserve prosecution. For more serious crimes, heavy punishments will be given.

Moreover, for witnesses who share information with law enforcement and for people who are victims of crimes, he wants better protection for them.

Bates also mentioned that the criminal justice system hasn’t always been fair to minorities, and he wants to restore their faith. He says people who believe in the system will participate.