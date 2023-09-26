State's Attorney announces launch of new Older and Disabled Persons Unit

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates announced the launch of the new Older and Disabled Persons Unit on Tuesday.

The unit's main focus will be providing services related to elder neglect, financial exploitation, and physical abuse.

It will consist of a team of attorney's, investigators, case managers, and support staff.

"As State’s Attorney, I am proud to announce the launch of our Older and Disabled Person's Unit. In this diverse and vibrant city, we recognize the importance of protecting our older and disabled residents. The ODPU is not just a unit or a campaign promise fulfilled,” Bates said. “It's a pledge going forward to prioritize and focus on combatting elder neglect, financial exploitation, and physical abuse. The Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City is dedicated to ensuring these vulnerable populations can age in place with dignity, respect, and safety. Together, we will be their voice, their shield, and their advocate. Baltimore's strength lies in our unity, and with the ODPU, we are reaffirming our commitment to justice and protection for all."

Officials say the unit will utilize a multidisciplinary team model, a network organizations and local agencies to address every need for victims.

Resources such as a one-step helpline, an email address and transportation services for victims to meet with the SAO staff and partners discretely.

The number to the helpline is 844-726-6378. The email address is odpuhelp@stattorney.org.