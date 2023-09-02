Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

State trooper sent to shock trauma following crash involving alleged impaired driver

Maryland State Police
WMAR
<p>FILE PHOTO: Maryland State Police car. </p>
Maryland State Police
Posted at 1:17 PM, Sep 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-02 13:17:57-04

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — The Maryland State Police arrested a man overnight in connection to a vehicle crash that left a state trooper injured.

Around 2:45 a.m., Corporal Kevin Mowers was traveling west on Interstate 70 in his marked departmental car when a 2013 Chrysler 300 struck him.

Corporal Mowers was taken to shock trauma for his injuries.

The suspect, Chauncey Dale Baylor II, 30, was arrested on scene and charged with impaired driving.

All lanes of westbound I-70 prior to Route 66 were temporarily closed.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices