State trooper sent to shock trauma following crash involving alleged impaired driver

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — The Maryland State Police arrested a man overnight in connection to a vehicle crash that left a state trooper injured.

Around 2:45 a.m., Corporal Kevin Mowers was traveling west on Interstate 70 in his marked departmental car when a 2013 Chrysler 300 struck him.

Corporal Mowers was taken to shock trauma for his injuries.

The suspect, Chauncey Dale Baylor II, 30, was arrested on scene and charged with impaired driving.

All lanes of westbound I-70 prior to Route 66 were temporarily closed.

The crash is still under investigation.