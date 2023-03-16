Watch Now
State trooper on restricted duty after causing deadly chain reaction crash in Salisbury

Posted at 11:26 AM, Mar 16, 2023
SALISBURY, Md. — A Maryland State trooper is on restricted duty after causing a deadly three car pileup in Salisbury.

It was March 10 around 7:30am, when traffic was stopped over the Route 13 bypass at St. Lukes Road.

A tow truck was removing a disabled vehicle from the median, causing traffic to be blocked in both directions.

From behind corporal Kevin Moore crashed into a Honda Ridgeline driven by 73-year-old Daniel Clark, of Norfolk, Virginia.

The impact caused a chain reaction resulting in Clark's vehicle hitting a Honda Accord, injuring that driver.

Clark died nine days later at Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

Why and how Moore hit Clark in the first place remains under investigation.

At the time of the collision, the 15-year police veteran was on duty and driving his departmentally issued Dodge Ram.

He's been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of an investigation, and review by the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office.

