State Trooper arrested for possession of child pornography

NORTH EAST, Md. — Maryland State Police computer crimes investigators have charged a Cecil County man, employed as a state trooper, with the possession of child pornography.

Christopher Black, Sr., 48, has been charged with six counts of possession of child porn.

Black is employed as a Sergeant and assigned to the North East Barrack. He's been with the department for more than 21 years.

His police powers have been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

The investigation dates back to April 6, when the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cybertip that an online user, identified as Black, allegedly posted an image of possible child pornography/obscene image.

A search was executed on his residence on June 16.

Police say they found evidence of child porn on his computer.

The investigation continues.