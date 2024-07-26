State to give $100,000 toward Old Ellicott City facade improvements

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Historic Ellicott City has gotten plenty of support to rebuild in the wake of its two devastating floods, and now, there's another state grant for the local businessowners.

Those along Main Street can apply for $500-$1,000 awards to spruce up their building facades.

The improvements must be visible to the public, such as sign repair, exterior painting, storefront reconstruction, and window and door upgrades.

The state's Housing and Community Development department will ultimately give away $100,000 in this new Facade Improvement Grant program.

Main Street has the lowest commercial vacancy rate in 30 years, said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. It got seven new businesses in the past year.

Facade improvement grants have been underway "for a few years" for Ellicott City businessowners, said the state.

The projects must be approved by Ellicott City Partnership, the local Historic Preservation Commission, and the county and state.

The facade improvements "will contribute to the rejuvenation of Old Ellicott City," said Lynda Eisenberg, Director at the Department of Planning and Zoning.

Applications are being accepted through Aug. 31, and the final choices will be made by Sept. 30.