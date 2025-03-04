State plans to put Glenn L. Martin museum in former Lockheed Martin building

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — The state of Maryland is acquiring a former Lockheed Martin property in Middle River, in hopes of relocating the Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum.

Lockheed Martin announced the closure of its building - which held 465 workers - two years ago, on Eastern Boulevard at Martin Boulevard.

Now, the state Board of Public Works has approved a request from the Maryland Aviation Administration to take over the property.

The site was appraised at roughly $9.4 million.

Lockheed Martin will pay the state about $2.5 million to cover the cost of projected utility improvements. The acquisition will also allow the major defense contractor to do necessary environmental remediation at Martin State Airport.

The state Aviation Administration will move "airport tenants and equipment which do not require airfield access, freeing up scarce airport property for more traditional aeronautical-use tenants and businesses."

The MAA will also then seek Board of Public Works approval to lease the site to the Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum.

The state agency noted in its request to the board:

...The lease will relieve MAA of all financial burdens of this property and provide shelter for the historical aircraft. This will be a place to provide a celebration of Maryland’s contribution to aerospace and provide educational opportunities for students and tourists. Most importantly, the museum’s primary goal is to inspire students to enter aviation careers. The GLMMAM has partnered with the Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC). CCBC will oversee and administer all education programming associated with the CCBC’s existingAviation Program.

The museum's vision is to put an "events area, auditorium, conference rooms, eatery and office space" on the first floor, a "library/research center, gift shop, Maryland Aerospace Hall of Fame, Glenn L. Martin Gallery and Maryland Aviation Gallery" on the second floor," and to store "priceless documents" in the basement.

A STEM learning center, CCBC and/or other aviation programs, and museum offices or other leases are envisioned for the third, fourth, and fifth floors.