State of Maryland and Baltimore Orioles work out a long-term lease agreement

BALTIMORE — The Governor's office announced Thursday that they have worked out a long-term leasing agreement between Maryland Stadium Authority and the Baltimore Orioles.

In a statement from the Governor's office, the Orioles are being advanced for approval to the Maryland Stadium Authority Board and then to the Maryland Board of Public Works on Monday.

"I know for many this process has been long, and the team that worked on securing this deal has done so diligently with the best interests of the taxpayer in mind," said Governor Wes Moore.

Moore continued by saying, "The Orioles are a treasured part of the Baltimore community, and I know I speak for all Marylanders when I say we are so excited to see the impact they will make on the City of Baltimore and across the state for years to come."

The Orioles organization also released a comment stating they appreciate the ongoing work in bringing this agreement to a close.

"We appreciate the hard work that has gone into bringing this agreement down to the finish line, and we're grateful to the Maryland Stadium Authority, the Governor's team, and, of course, everyone here at the Orioles Organization."