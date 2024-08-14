State of Emergency declared in Annapolis following Tropical Storm Debby

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A state of Emergency has been declared in Annapolis following the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Debby.

Officials say floodwaters at the City Dock surged to 4.4 feet above normal levels on August 8, marking the eighth-highest flood event on record for Annapolis.

19 businesses and nonprofits sustained $162,000 in lost revenue and equipment damage due to the storm.

“Now that we have an assessment of the damage, I am declaring a State of Emergency which will allow City staff to move forward quickly with recovery efforts to help our business community and give City leadership more flexibility in making executive and spending decisions,” said Mayor Buckley.

This is the second time in 2024 that Annapolis has had to declare a State of Emergency.

The first came in January when Annapolis experienced its third-highest-ever flooding event.

“We are now looking into all available options to identify both City resources and any alternative funding that businesses can access to carry out repairs and for proactive flood protection. We will keep in close contact with businesses throughout this process to ensure they have the latest information on any assistance as it becomes available, ” said Mayor Buckley.

According to the National Weather Service, Debby ranks as one of the ten worst flooding events in Annapolis.