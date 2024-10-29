Watch Now
State leaders offering $3M to buy electric school buses

Electric School Bus
Tranise Foster
Baltimore City Public Schools adds 25 new electric buses to their fleet.
BALTIMORE — State officials are looking to give out $3 million for school systems to buy electric school buses.

It's part of the new Electric School Bus Grant Program, seeking to revamp Maryland's fleet of diesel-powered buses.

Only about 5 percent of Maryland's school buses are currently electric-powered.

The state has 8,000-10,000 total school buses (according to a 2023 report), and roughly 400 are electric, said MDE.

The Maryland Department of the Environment announced that it's now accepting applications for the $3 million in state grants. MDE is also now taking public comments for a program to give an additional $17 million for electric school buses.

Nine Maryland school districts currently have electric buses.

Baltimore City and Montgomery County are "leading the way," MDE said in a press release.

Baltimore City added 25 electric buses last year, while Montgomery County added 120.

MDE Secretary Serena McIlwain noted in a statement that "transportation accounts for more than 40 percent of our greenhouse gas emissions, so it is critical to support clean technology to decrease air pollution."

