State leaders introduce legislation to protect abortion access

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, states have been quick to choose a side in the abortion debate.

Here in Maryland, state leaders are protecting a woman's ability to have an abortion.

"We are going to make sure this state is a safe haven for abortion rights long after I am governor," said Governor Wes Moore.

The most important of the group of bills is the constitutional amendment introduced by Speaker of the House Adrienne Jones.

The amendment requires Marylanders to vote and pass it.

It also makes it more difficult for future generations to remove.

"Reproductive care must be a right enshrined in our constitution so it may never be up for debate or used as a bargaining chip," said Speaker Jones.

The other bills focus on privacy of abortion records, guarantee abortion access at public universities and colleges, and protecting women from being criminally prosecuted in another state for receiving an abortion in Maryland.

"It doesn't matter what Texas, West Virginia or any other state does, they will never dictate what Maryland does," said Jones.

"Those seeking reproductive healthcare will find that Maryland protects reproductive freedom in our state," said Senate President Bill Ferguson.

Pro-life advocates feel that putting abortion protections in the constitution goes too far.

"Aborting babies is quite insulting to many of us," said Delegate Kathy Szeliga.

Maryland doesn't allow abortions past 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The legislature overrode a veto on the Abortion Care Access Act by Governor Larry Hogan during last session.

This time, Moore promises to sign the bills if they reach his desk.

"We not only support these bills, when these bills make it to my desk I will sign them," said Moore.

The legislators say they don't have exact numbers on the increase in abortions in Maryland since Roe v. Wade was overturned but say abortion providers tell them they're seeing more patients.