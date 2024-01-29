State leaders cut ribbon on new platform at Penn Station

BALTIMORE — A historic train station gets a high-speed upgrade.

State leaders cut the ribbon Monday on a new platform at Penn Station in Baltimore.

The platform includes new walkways, elevators, escalators, and easier access for people with disabilities.

It will mainly serve new Amtrak customers and allow faster boarding of brand-new Acela high-speed trains to the north and east corridors.

"3 million people travel through this station every single year and that's growing so this is not only keeps Marylanders moving, Americans moving. It also keeps our economy moving," said Senator Chris Van Hollen.

Another new platform at Penn Station for MARC trains is expected to be finished this fall.