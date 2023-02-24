State lawmakers consider the future of gas-powered vehicles/election reform

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lawmakers have several hearings happening at the State House in Annapolis Friday.

One of those is on a bill to stop new motor vehicle emissions standards in the state, another focuses on election safety measures.

If House Bill 487 became law, drivers wouldn't have to worry about the high price of gas when shopping for a new car because they could only buy electric.

With another presidential election coming up next year, Senate Bill 864 proposes a few changes to the election process.

House Bill 487, also known as the Environment – Low Emissions Vehicle Program, or the Affordable Emissions Standards Act of 2023, would stop Maryland from following in California’s footsteps which has a ban on the sale of new gas- and diesel-powered vehicles starting in 2035.

The state would have to study the economic impact on both consumers and car dealerships.

The state would also have to study the impact the increased demand would have on the electrical grid if more people were forced to drive electric cars.

In advance of the next presidential election in 2024, Senate Bill 864 also known as the Election Reform Act of 2023, prohibits a person from knowingly and willfully making a threat to take the life of, kidnap, or cause physical injury to a county election director.

Senate Bill 864 also establishes rules and regulations for contracts with an election service provider. It requires judges of the circuit courts to be elected on a nonpartisan basis, as well as prohibits a stray mark or blemish from being the sole reason for invalidating a ballot.