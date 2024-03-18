State launches major trash clean-up on Maryland highways

BALTIMORE — They're calling it a deep spring cleaning for Maryland roadways.

Today, the State Highway Administration launched Operation Clean Sweep - focused specifically on getting litter off the state's thoroughfares.

Cleaning up trash has cost the state more than $40 million in the past five years alone. They picked up more than 364,000 bags of trash last fiscal year.

Operation Clean Sweep is in its second year; last year's mission was hindered a bit by a mild winter, said SHA.

The organization is asking the public to do their part by not littering, and by reporting any trashy areas they see.