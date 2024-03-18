Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

State launches major trash clean-up on Maryland highways

Crews clean a state road in Maryland
Maryland State Highway Administration
Crews clean a state road in Maryland<br/>
Crews clean a state road in Maryland
Posted at 4:21 PM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 16:21:27-04

BALTIMORE — They're calling it a deep spring cleaning for Maryland roadways.

Today, the State Highway Administration launched Operation Clean Sweep - focused specifically on getting litter off the state's thoroughfares.

Cleaning up trash has cost the state more than $40 million in the past five years alone. They picked up more than 364,000 bags of trash last fiscal year.

Operation Clean Sweep is in its second year; last year's mission was hindered a bit by a mild winter, said SHA.

The organization is asking the public to do their part by not littering, and by reporting any trashy areas they see.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices