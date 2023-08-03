Watch Now
State Highway Administration to begin automated speed enforcement in AACO

Posted at 1:58 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 14:26:08-04

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has announced they will deploy the Maryland SafeZone Automated Speed Enforcement system in Anne Arundel County.

This is set to take place Monday, August 7, along MD 100 from the Howard County line to MD 170.

After a 21-day warning period, Maryland State Police will authorize citations on August 28.

Speeding drivers can be hit with a $40 civil penalty.

Maryland SafeZones’ goal is to encourage a change in driver behavior and to increase driver awareness of the impacts of speed-related crashes in work zones.

