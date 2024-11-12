State Center building closed for testing after legionella found in water

BALTIMORE — Over the weekend, the State Center building in West Baltimore showed elevated numbers of legionella in the water after testing.

Legionella is a bacteria that can cause a severe type of pneumonia.

The building, found on 300 W. Preston Street, was subsequently closed as more tests were conducted.

Officials say other buildings in the immediate area had their water shut off for tests "out of an abundance of caution."

During these tests, the staff has been asked not to drink the water.

None of these other buildings had elevated numbers of the bacteria.

As of now, the water has been retested at the State Center and they're currently awaiting results.