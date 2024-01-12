State announces $80 million in federal funding for Baltimore Harbor Tunnel

BALTIMORE — New investments to make your trip under the harbor faster and smoother.

City and state leaders unveiled the changes at a news conference this morning.

All of these changes are for 895.

Several focus on improving traffic in and out of the Port of Baltimore.

But the biggest change: removing toll booths for an overhead tolling system.

Senator Chris Van Hollen says the change will cut out a massive traffic bottleneck.

"You see four mile long backups of vehicles and daily delays for our folks who are trying to get back and forth," Van Hollen said.

80 million dollars in federal funding is behind the improvements, along with 40 million dollars in state funding.

The project also creates over 300 jobs for Baltimore.

It's in the design phase right now.

Construction is slated to start in 2026.