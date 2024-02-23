Start your stomachs for Annapolis Restaurant Week

ANNAPOLIS — Foodies, start your stomachs and reserve your plates now for Annapolis Restaurant Week!

Prepared for you by the Downtown Annapolis Partnership, Restaurant Week starts February 24 and ends March 3, 2023.

Entree experts will experience some of the finest dining in the area, including downtown Annapolis, Eastport, Forest Drive, Parole, and surrounding areas.

The paths for all participating pallets are endless.

Special fixed-priced menus consist of Italian, Asian, Central American, seafood, steak, and all-American food. Breakfast is priced anywhere from $9.95 to $15.95, lunch is $12.95 to $19.95, and dinner is $29.95 to $39.95.

Some restaurants will have specials that boast half-priced bottles of wine, discounted appetizers, or specialty drinks.

For folks bringing family and friends, private and semi-private dining spaces may be available at participating locations, but they are limited. It’s best to reserve them as quickly as possible.

For more info, click here.