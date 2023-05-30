Starbucks workers in Ellicott City to unionize

Workers at the Starbucks on Route 40 in Ellicott City plan to unionize, according to a release sent today.

The organization, Starbucks Workers United, says workers at the Ellicott City location filed a petition with the National Labor Relations board to join the nationwide union.

"We're tired of being divided and pitted against each other. We are coming together to ensure that our interests are represented," said Anja Alden in the statement, an employee at the Ellicott City store.

According to Starbucks Workers United, more than 300 Starbucks stores in 38 states and DC have unionized, including 6 in Maryland.

