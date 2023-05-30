Watch Now
Starbucks workers in Ellicott City to unionize

FILE — Pro-union pins sit on a table during a watch party for Starbucks' employees union election, Dec. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Starbucks has fired seven employees who were leading an effort to unionize a Memphis, Tennessee, store. The Seattle coffee giant said Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 that the employees violated company policy by reopening a store after closing time and inviting non-employees to come inside and move throughout the store, including behind the counter and in back rooms. The employees used the store to do an interview with a local television station about their unionizing effort. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Posted at 11:24 AM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 11:24:03-04

Workers at the Starbucks on Route 40 in Ellicott City plan to unionize, according to a release sent today.

The organization, Starbucks Workers United, says workers at the Ellicott City location filed a petition with the National Labor Relations board to join the nationwide union.

"We're tired of being divided and pitted against each other. We are coming together to ensure that our interests are represented," said Anja Alden in the statement, an employee at the Ellicott City store.

According to Starbucks Workers United, more than 300 Starbucks stores in 38 states and DC have unionized, including 6 in Maryland.

  • Nottingham Square Shopping Center, White Marsh MD
  • 1209 N. Charles Street, Baltimore MD
  • 1700 W Nursery Rd. Linthicum Heights, MD
  • 450 Thompson Creek, Stevensville MD
  • Route 1 Bel Air Plaza, Bel Air MD
  • 16806 Georgia Ave, Olney MD
