Stamped 'forever' into the letters of history

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md. — 10 men and women who helped enslaved people escape slavery on the Underground Railroad were stamped into the letters of history on Saturday.

The United States Postal Service is honoring Catharine Coffin, Frederick Douglass, Thomas Garrett, Laura Haviland, Lewis Hayden, Harriet Jacobs, William Lambert, the Rev. Jermain Loguen, William Still, and Harriet Tubman with a series of “Forever Stamps,” which were released over the weekend.

All of these individuals risked their lives to change the course of history. Their efforts helped the Underground Railroad evolve from a loosely organized secret network to a well-organized system that assisted freedom seekers on their daunting path to the north.

The premiere event, hosted by The Honorable Ronald A. Stroman, member of the USPS Board of Governors and dedicating official, took place at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center on 4068 Golden Hill Road in Church Creek, MD.

