Staff from Johns Hopkins burn unit became firefighters for a day

BALTIMORE — The burn unit staff at Johns Hopkins doesn’t get acquainted with patients until they are saved from a burning building and rushed into the hospital on a stretcher.

Today, these medical professionals were engulfed in what it’s like to be a firefighter running towards a blaze to save lives.

The Baltimore City fire department held a controlled burn at its training academy today.

The Hopkins staff got in full firefighter gear before entering a controlled burn house, experiencing an interior fire from spark to full-on structure blaze. Their time in the living classroom is officially dubbed "Fire Ops 101."

The curriculum included how to properly extinguish fires, perform search and rescue operations, place ladders for rescue or ventilation, use self-contained breathing devices, and perform forcible entry into a building.