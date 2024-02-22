Stabbing reported in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Bel Air.

We are currently on the scene of a stabbing in the 700 block of Bedford Road. Expect police activity and possible traffic interruptions in the area. pic.twitter.com/xT8HnaZqnK — Bel Air Police Department (@BelAirPD) February 22, 2024

The incident was reported on Bedford Road near Deerbrook Road.

A suspect is in custody and there's no threat to the community, said police.

Bel Air police said to expect police activity and possible traffic disruptions.

This is a breaking story. Stay with us for updates.