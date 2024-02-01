Stabbing at Kenwood High School leaves student hospitalized

DUNDALK, Md. — A student is hospitalized after being stabbed at Kenwood High School Thursday afternoon.

Baltimore County Police got a call around 12:05pm for a disturbance at the school.

Arriving officers found the student suffering from multiple stab wounds. There's no word yet on their condition.

Police say they took another student into custody, but didn't reveal what led to the stabbing.

The school was placed on a brief lockdown that's since been lifted.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.