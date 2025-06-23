Watch Now
St. Mary's County man burns his own home down, admits to setting parents car on fire, per State Fire Marshal

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — A 47-year-old man from Mechanicsville, Md., has been charged with first- and second-degree arson.

Michael Robert Guy set his home on fire Monday morning. Police arrived at the house at 27099 Morganza Turner Road. Authorities say the fire began inside the attached garage and spread throughout the home.

The home is being seen as a complete loss. The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating to confirm the origin and cause of the blaze.

During the initial investigation, authorities state Guy admitted to setting his parent's 2003 Cadillac on fire on Saturday. This too is actively under investigation.

Guy is being held without bond at the St. Mary's County Detention Center.

