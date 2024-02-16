Deputies investigate threats of gun violence at Spring Ridge Middle

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md — Yesterday, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office investigated threats of gun violence at Spring Ridge Middle School.

Officials said that students from the middle school made several posts on social media cautioning classmates not to attend school as rumors were circulating that a student would be bringing a gun to Spring Ridge on Friday.

Through further investigation, deputies discovered that a student at Spring Ridge had been asking other students how to acquire a firearm. No gun was found after the officers identified the student, called the parent of the middle schooler, and searched the residence along with any personal items in the household.

The Board of Education has stated that “All students involved will be disciplined in accordance with the St. Mary’s County Public School’s Code of Conduct.”