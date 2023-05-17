St. Mary's County assistant principal accused of sex offense against student

ST. MARY'S COUNTY — An assistant principal in St. Mary's County was arrested on Wednesday on sex offense charges.

St. Mary's County Detectives began their investigation on March 27 in cooperation with St. Mary's County Public Schools.

An 18-year-old male accused the suspect, 55-year-old Kelly Eugene McClure-Hewitt, of hosting multiple encounters in his office.

The victim stated that during those visits, McClure-Hewitt provided unsolicited gifts, discussed sexual preference and made unwanted sexual contact.

Before the alleged encounters, the victim had no knowledge of who McClure-Hewitt was and had no prior contact with him.

McClure-Hewitt is charged with third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense, sexual contact and second-degree assault.

A bail hearing is set for May 18, 2023.