St. Mary Star of the Sea holds its final mass as part of Seek the City plan

BALTIMORE — St. Mary Star of the Sea, like many Catholic churches, holds countless memories—communions, confessions, and confirmations.

For more than 160 years, it has been a home of worship for the South Baltimore community.

It too, like many Catholic churches in Charm City, will close its doors forever.

Yesterday, the Star of the Sea held its final mass as a result of the Seek the City plan.

The writing has been on the altar for parishes as maintenance costs are going up and attendance in churches is going down.

More churches will close by next Sunday, December 1st.