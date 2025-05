A three-day neighborhood event kicks off Friday evening. You can take the entire family out to Little Italy in Baltimore for the Feast of St. Anthony’s Italian Festival.

Friday admission is free, but a $5 donation for visitors 12 and older is requested on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival offers fun for everyone, including food, live music, and plenty of local vendors.

Festivities begin Friday at 6 p.m. and go until 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday begin at 11 a.m. and go until 7 p.m.