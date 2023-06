EDGEWOOD, Md. — Squatters are believed to have caused a townhouse fire in Edgewood.

Firefighters from around Harford County were called Monday morning to the 1900 block of Brookside Drive.

According to Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, the squatters were using a grill indoors.

The fire was said to be small which allowed crews to quickly extinguish the flames.

There's no word if anyone was injured.