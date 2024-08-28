Sprouts Farmers Market to open its doors in Westminster on Friday

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Its a grocery store dedicated to the health of its shoppers and the environment.

A new Sprouts Farmers Market opens it doors on Friday.

The store is at the new Westminster Station Shopping Center on Baltimore Boulevard.

It specializes in healthy eating, with options for all diets such as gluten-free and vegan, and partners with local farms to carry fresh produce.

Part of the store's mission is also staying green.

"We have a diversion program that we try to keep everything out of landfill. We try to figure out a way to make it not get to the landfill. So through recycling, we do work with Maryland's Food Bank," said store manager James Helmen.

That means any food they can't sell, but is still good to eat gets donated.

Sprouts has its grand opening at 6:45 in the morning on Friday.

The first 100 customers this Friday and Saturday will receive a gift bag of free products.