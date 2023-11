HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Both the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company and the Harford County Sheriff's Office came together to rescue a deer this morning.

Before you ask, this deer did not have a red nose.

The deer, named "Sprinkles," was stuck in a pool.

Police say they were able to rescue Sprinkles from the pool safely.

After some "rewarming," Sprinkles can now continue his training to help Santa this holiday season.