Spring Break Skate Returns to Hopkins Plaza

BALTIMORE — Downtown Partnership of Baltimore announce Spring Break Skate returns Friday, March 22-Saturday, March 30, 2024 at Hopkins Plaza.

Spring Break Skate is a roller skating pop-up with events such as open skates, to college night, to an opening day Oriole's themed skate, and select 21+ events.

Downtown Partnership says Spring Break Skate is intended to provide affordable, fun, activities for families, adults, and students of all ages.

Adult tickets are $10 per person per session and tickets for children under age 12 are $8 per person per session. Each session is for one hour.

Skates can be rented for $5 per pair or skaters can bring their own at no additional cost. Socks are required.

Space is limited and skaters are encouraged to buy tickets in advance on Eventbrite and arrive 15 minutes before their session for check-in and skate rental. Cash or credit payment is not accepted on-site at Hopkins Plaza.

Lockers can be rented for a small fee. Food vendors will be on site.

Spring Break Skate is an outdoor event. In the event of inclement weather such as rain or wind, cancellation notifications will be posted to the Downtown Baltimore Facebook and Instagram pages and a email will be sent to ticket holders. If Spring Break Skate is canceled due to weather, tickets will be transferred to another skate day if possible.

Find the schedule for Spring Break Skate below:

Monday, March 25: EARLY WEEK SPECIAL 4–7 pm. Discounted Tickets! $2 off each general admission ticket. Fun for all ages! Children 10 and under must be accompanied by someone 16 years or older.

Food by Frosty Ladyz, Raspberry Moments, and SweetKam

Tuesday, March 26: COLLEGE NIGHT 4–7 pm. Discounted Tickets! $2 off each general admission ticket. Fun for all ages! Children 10 and under must be accompanied by someone 16 years or older.

Food by Frosty Ladyz, Raspberry Moments, 3Jays Seafood & Chicken, SweetKam, Elevated Kitchen, and Somethang Delicious

Wednesday, March 27: WORKING WEDNESDAY 4–7 pm. Blow off steam after your grind for this 21+ event. Receive a complimentary ticket when you show your employee ID or business card at check-in (Skate ticket purchase required).

Drinks by Bar Movement; food by Frosty Ladyz, Raspberry Moments, SwexetKam, Elevated Kitchen, and Somethang Delicious

Thursday, March 28: O’s NIGHT 4–9 pm. Head over after the game for this 21+ event. Wear your Orioles gear to get a special giveaway while supplies last.

Food by Frosty Ladyz, Somethang Delicious, and Elevated Kitchen

Friday, March 29: ADULT SKATE 4–9 pm. The final 21+ event of the Spring Break Skate series. Drinks by Bar Movement; food by Frosty Ladyz, Fuzzies Burgers, 3 Jays Seafood & Chicken, Somethang Delicious, and Elevated Kitchen

Saturday, March 30: OPEN SKATE 2–7 pm. Fun for all ages! Children 10 and under must be accompanied by someone 16 years or older.