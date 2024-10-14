Spreading kindness on Annual Kindness Day

TOWSON, Md. — Did you know that October is Kindness Month in Maryland?

That’s right! For the second year, SECU has partnered with the Governor’s Office to spread kindness around the state.

Be kind. It’s a simple message, meant to encourage others to care about the people around them. And that’s what SECU did Monday, on their Annual Day of Kindness.

“Our grand act of kindness this year is really addressing food insecurity on campuses,” says Breanna Hill, manager of community partnerships for SECU. “So that’s why you’ll see us here today, giving out snack bags to the students, really just sprinkling them with kindness and making sure they can put their best foot forward.”

It’s midterms week at Towson University, one of the Kindness Day stops. And in the student center, students were hovering over their laptops at lunchtime. SECU employees wheeled around with 200 snack bags for hungry students, like four freshmen we met who shared what the snacks meant to them.

“It means I won’t be hungry,” says Justin.

“I’m blessed, I’m blessed,” says Alex. “Yes ma’am.”

One of the SECU employees, Mario Smith, even ran into his nephew, sophomore Damian Marbury.

“I love these, I love these,” Marbury says, holding up the bag. “Thank y’all. I appreciate it.”

To which his Uncle Mario replies to him, “Yeah, get them midterms.”

More than 350 SECU employees in 10 counties performed acts of kindness on Monday. They read books to schoolchildren, walked dogs at the animal shelter and packed food items, like these snack bags that gave these high school seniors on campus for the Music Major for a Day Program a taste of college life.

“I like stuff like this,” says Ricky as he munched on the snacks. “It makes my day.”

SECU wants you to get involved, too. They’re hoping Marylanders will perform 500,000 acts of kindness this month. And they’ve set up a kindness tracker to keep tabs. You can access it here.