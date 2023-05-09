Wife of mother who dumped son's body in dumpster pleaded guilty to child abuse

BALTIMORE — Shatika Lawson, charged in connection with the death of her wife's 4-year-old biological son, pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death.

She faces just over 33 years at sentencing.

Her sentencing is set for December 6, 2023.

This incident dates back to August 2019, after the body of Malachi Lawson was discovered inside a dumpster.

She and her wife, Alicia Lawson, claimed Malachi suffered severe burns after accidentally making the water too hot while giving him a bath.

The couple didn't take the 4-year-old to the hospital out of fear he would taken away by CPS.

According to police, on August 1, 2019, a false missing persons report was then filed by police.

Charging documents show Alicia later confessed that her son was actually dead, and not missing.

Prosecutors says she wrapped him in a blanket, then called a Lyft to take her to Haddon Avenue where she dumped the body.

In August 2021, Alicia was sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

Meanwhile, Shatika has been jailed without bail this entire time, meaning she has spent nearly four years in prison.