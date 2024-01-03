Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Speeding driver using cell phone causes fiery I-695 crash leaving trooper hospitalized

Maryland State Police
WMAR
Maryland State Police<br/>
Maryland State Police
Posted at 11:25 AM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 11:27:46-05

TOWSON, Md. — A Maryland driver was cited for allegedly using a cell phone contributing to a fiery crash that left a state trooper hospitalized on I-695.

It happened before 9am Wednesday on the outer loop near Providence Road.

That's where a Toyota driven by 62-year-old Karl Heinzman rear-ended a Kia causing a chain reaction collision into a Maryland State Police vehicle.

The impact caused the Toyota to catch fire.

Both the trooper and the Kia driver were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Heinzman was issued citations for usage of a cell phone while driving, speeding and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

The crash caused temporary closure of one lane along the outer loop.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices