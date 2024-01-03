Speeding driver using cell phone causes fiery I-695 crash leaving trooper hospitalized

TOWSON, Md. — A Maryland driver was cited for allegedly using a cell phone contributing to a fiery crash that left a state trooper hospitalized on I-695.

It happened before 9am Wednesday on the outer loop near Providence Road.

That's where a Toyota driven by 62-year-old Karl Heinzman rear-ended a Kia causing a chain reaction collision into a Maryland State Police vehicle.

The impact caused the Toyota to catch fire.

Both the trooper and the Kia driver were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Heinzman was issued citations for usage of a cell phone while driving, speeding and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

The crash caused temporary closure of one lane along the outer loop.