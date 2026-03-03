Speeding driver killed after being thrown from car in three-way collision

DAMASCUS, Md. — One person is dead following a three-car collision in Damascus Monday night.

It happened on Ridge Road (MD-27), just north of Sweepstakes Road.

That's where Montgomery County Police discovered the driver of a Toyota Camry lying unresponsive in the street.

The unidentified man appeared to have been thrown from his car upon impact.

Two other involved vehicles were located at the scene, including a Lexus NX350, whose driver was left trapped.

Once rescued, she was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The third driver, of a Ford Fusion, was not hurt.

"Multiple witnesses reported that the driver of the Toyota was traveling northbound on Ridge Road at a high rate of speed before the crash," police said in a release.

The name of the deceased Toyota driver hasn't been publicly released.

