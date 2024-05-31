A 24-year-old man is dead after crashing his car Thursday night in Baltimore. Police found the driver unresponsive in the roadway on N. Central Avenue around 9pm. Investigators believe the man ran a red light at a high rate of speed before striking a light pole, then a tree and fire hydrant. The man's name has not been released.
Speeding driver hits a light pole, then a tree, followed by a fire hydrant
Posted at 9:27 AM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 09:27:48-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.